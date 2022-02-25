Wellington Management Group LLP Has $53.66 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776,571 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Synchrony Financial worth $53,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

