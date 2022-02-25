Wellington Management Group LLP Has $55.66 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,515,066 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.29% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $55,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $231,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

ZTO opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

