Wellington Management Group LLP Has $57.30 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.66% of Axcelis Technologies worth $57,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of ACLS opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.57. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

