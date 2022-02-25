Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 17.10% of Great Ajax worth $53,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJX opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $266.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

