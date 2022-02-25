Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 954,088 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.11% of CDK Global worth $55,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.