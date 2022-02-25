Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,686 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Fastenal worth $57,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,871,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Fastenal by 264.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

