Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Target were worth $54,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $191.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.85 and a 200 day moving average of $236.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

