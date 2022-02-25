Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 118,122 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.53% of National Bank worth $56,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 22.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Bank by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in National Bank by 51.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

