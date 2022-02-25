Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 593,417 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,417 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.20% of Amerant Bancorp worth $57,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTB. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,711. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

AMTB opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

