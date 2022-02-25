Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,395 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $54,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

