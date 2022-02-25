Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.88% of ManpowerGroup worth $51,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

