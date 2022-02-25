Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,608 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.19% of Rambus worth $53,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 183.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after buying an additional 557,270 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 59.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45,361 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

