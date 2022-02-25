Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 102,438 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 102,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.72% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $54,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

