Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 170,752 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,914,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,752 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 10.52% of Luxfer worth $57,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

