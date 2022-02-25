Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 346,198 Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.99% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $59,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 388,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 368,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

ALGS opened at $2.44 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $103.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

