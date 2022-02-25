Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,727 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.26% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $56,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

