Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.23% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $52,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

