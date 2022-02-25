Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1343 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 86,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 508.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

