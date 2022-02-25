Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of EAD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 116,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,974. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 415,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.