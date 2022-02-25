Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of EAD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 116,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,974. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
