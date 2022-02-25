Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,008. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

