Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $15.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

