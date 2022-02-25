Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

