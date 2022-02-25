Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Trading Down 2.4%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$14.03 and last traded at C$14.03. Approximately 65,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 432,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.38.

WDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

