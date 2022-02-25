West Ludwig Acquires 150 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $38.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $781.99. 83,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $707.75 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $823.31 and a 200 day moving average of $836.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

