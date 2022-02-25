West Ludwig Acquires 150 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $38.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $781.99. 83,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $707.75 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $823.31 and a 200 day moving average of $836.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
