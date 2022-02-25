Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Down 1.2%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 101,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average daily volume of 18,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 million, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

About Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

