Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading Up 0.8%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

