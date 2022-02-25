Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading Up 0.8%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.
Westbury Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBBW)
