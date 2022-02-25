Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.48

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.48 and last traded at C$29.48, with a volume of 34696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.36.

Several research firms recently commented on WTE. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.83.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.