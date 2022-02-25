Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.25.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WPM opened at C$54.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$52.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.90. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.66 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

