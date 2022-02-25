Whelan Financial Invests $40.89 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whelan Financial bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,890,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 37.4% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Whelan Financial owned 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

