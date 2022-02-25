Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 102,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

