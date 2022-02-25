Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCP. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.11.

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.34. 2,369,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.14. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.69 and a 52-week high of C$9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,102.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

