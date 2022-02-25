Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Cormark

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s current price.
WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.11.
Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.34. 2,369,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$9.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71.
About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Articles
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.