Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $278.64 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $37,098.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $278.64 or 0.00718250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.75 or 0.06905001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.61 or 0.99920638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

