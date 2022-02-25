WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. WideOpenWest updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WOW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,676. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 149.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 274,925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 979.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 271,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 74,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 287.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.