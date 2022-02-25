Wild Beast Block Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $3,713.71 and $6.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00270699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wild Beast Bitcoin (WBB) is a pure scypt proof of work altcoin released in February 2015. The coin supply is limited to just over 2.5 million WBB currency units. “

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

