William Blair Comments on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIND. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $16.37 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

