William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Shares of LH stock opened at $271.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.92. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.56 EPS.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

