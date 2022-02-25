William Blair Weighs in on Clarivate Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clarivate in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLVT. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

