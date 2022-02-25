William Frank Iv Hulse Sells 13,500 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MDXG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 521,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $555.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.96.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
