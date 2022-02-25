Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $23,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $140.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

