Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.40. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,821. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $199.78 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

