WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Announces Earnings Results

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.12. 67,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,597. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 55,018 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.