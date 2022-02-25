WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Announces Earnings Results

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.12. 67,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,597. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00.
In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.