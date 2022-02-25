Wing Finance (WING) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.80 or 0.06876729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,913.88 or 1.00044795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.