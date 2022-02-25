WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Up 2.8%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $64.05. 340,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 258,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,492 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

