Wolfe Research Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $275.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $340.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.37.

Shares of ZS traded down $45.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.01. 398,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.03. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

