Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

