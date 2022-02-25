WOM Protocol Price Reaches $0.0995 on Major Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and $259,167.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00036697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00109964 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.