Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Up 82.9% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $5.89 million and $1,070.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 82.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,693.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.00 or 0.06926252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00274893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.54 or 0.00784485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00070638 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00387909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00216006 BTC.

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

