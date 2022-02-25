Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Lowered by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.36 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.96 and a 200-day moving average of $261.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,470.94, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.25.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

