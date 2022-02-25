Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Workday were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 67.9% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after acquiring an additional 429,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.25.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,470.94, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

